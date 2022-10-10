KOICA conducts planting activity at Al Hussein Youth City

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Jordan Office conducted a planting activity in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Ministry of Agriculture on October 6 (Photo courtesy of KOICA)

AMMAN — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Jordan Office conducted a planting activity in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Ministry of Agriculture on October 6.

The activity was attended by Country Director of KOICA Jordan Office, Seo Dongsung, Director of Capital Governorate Agriculture Directorate Ayman Al Oran, and Director of Al Hussein Youth City Bassam Khalayleh, according to a KOICA statement.

The KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan (KAAJ) brings together over 900 previous participants of KOICA training programmes in Korea.

Upon returning to Jordan, the alumni continue their mission of disseminating the knowledge that they acquired, in addition to participating in activities that support Jordan’s socio-economic growth, said the statement.

As part of KAAJ’s efforts and vision for supporting the environment and the local community through its activities, the organisation has felt that it is necessary to support the youth and agriculture ministries in containing the damage caused by climate change, which is negatively affecting Jordan’s natural environment.

At Al Hussein Youth City, 100 bushes were planted by KAAJ board members, ministries’ staff and 10 volunteers from the University of Jordan. To support this activity, KOICA donated three saws and two ladders to the youth ministry, and two saws and three ladders to the agriculture ministry.

KOICA’s belief in the importance of green land space was the main motivation for supporting KAAJ in this activity, as they strive to support the agriculture sector, said the statement.