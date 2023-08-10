KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan holds event for children with cancer

The KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan organised an activity for 25 children with cancer at Ryze High Adventure Park in Amman on Thursday (Photo courtesy of KOICA)

AMMAN — The KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan (KAAJ) on Thursday organised an activity for 25 children with cancer at Ryze High Adventure Park in Amman, where the children enjoyed exciting activities, shared meals, and received gifts.

The event, held in cooperation with Hareer Pioneer Organisation for Development and Community Awareness, is one of a series of KAAJ volunteer activities scheduled throughout the year, according to a statement from the organisation.

These activities aim to support the Jordanian community across different governorates.

KAAJ was founded in 2008 as a platform for the over 1,016 individuals who have participated in KOICA training programmes to sustain and strengthen the close ties between Jordan and Korea.

The association has organised numerous philanthropic activities focused on local development in Jordan, in cooperation with KOICA’s Jordan office.