Kingdom’s food industry increases production for Ramadan

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s food industry has increased its production volume in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, according to a stakeholder.

“Local food establishments attach due attention to ensure the flow of food supplies in the local market at consistent levels with stable prices,” said Jordan Chamber of Industry board member and representative of the food industry sector, Mohammad Walid Jitan. He affirmed the sector’s keenness to meet the increased demand, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Staple food products and Ramadan necessities are available and no disruptions were detected in supply chains given the sufficient stock, he said to The Jordan Times. Further, he stated that the Kingdom has a productive food industry that produces food to high standards.

“The local food industry covers over 60 per cent of the overall market size.” According to Jitan, who recalled the importance of fully implementing food security programmes that come within the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Moreover, he mentioned the government’s efforts geared towards supplying all products to the local market, in addition to reinforcing its monitoring instruments.

Among the main governmental efforts is Trade Ministry’s enforcement of price ceilings on basic commodities to prevent their prices from rising above a certain level, particularly during periods of high demand.

According to Jitan, the sector’s production volume exceeds JD4 billion, while the number of operating establishments within the sector is 25,000 which employs over 65,000 people of whom the majority are Jordanians.