King receives Malaysian monarch

By JT - May 31,2023 - Last updated at Jun 01,2023

His Majesty King Abdullah meets with His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia, who is currently visiting the Kingdom to attend HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding.

Talks during the meeting stressed the “deep-rooted” relations between the both countries and their people, and both parties’ keenness to expand cooperation and continue to coordinate on issues of mutual interest to serve the interests of both counties and Islamic nations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Discussions, held in the presence of HRH Prince Ali, also went over efforts exerted by Jordan, under the Hashemite custodianship, in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The meeting also touched on the latest regional and international developments, mainly those pertaining to the Palestinian issue and endeavours to reach political solutions to crises in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, Director of His Majesty's Office Jaafar Hassan and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman ended the meeting.

An official reception was held for the King of Malaysia.