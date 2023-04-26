King, NATO secretary general reaffirm strategic partnership

By JT - Apr 26,2023 - Last updated at Apr 26,2023

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a phone call from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The phone call covered means of enhancing the deep-rooted cooperation and strategic partnership between Jordan and NATO in military, training and defence areas, as well as joint efforts in countering terrorism, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also addressed regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

His Majesty and Secretary General Stoltenberg expressed keenness on maintaining coordination and consultation between Jordan and NATO on various issues of mutual concern.