King Mohammed VI of Morocco bestows Jordan’s ambassador with ‘Grand Officer’ title 

Chargé d'Affaires of the Moroccan embassy, Adel Oussi Hamou, presents the order to Jordan's ambassador to Morocco Hazem Al Khateeb (Petra photo)

AMMAN — King Mohammed VI of Morocco has bestowed Ambassador Hazem Al Khateeb with the title of "Grand Officer of the Order of Al Alaoui" in recognition of his outstanding service in strengthening and advancing bilateral relations during his tenure as Jordan's ambassador to Morocco.

The Moroccan Embassy in Amman on Wednesday hosted a ceremony during which Adel Oussi Hamou, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Moroccan embassy, presented the order to Khateeb in front of several ambassadors, dignitaries and embassy officials.

Khateeb expressed his pride at receiving this honour, which he considered a great responsibility to continue his commitment to strengthen relations not only with Morocco, but also with other friendly nations.

He stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Morocco in various fields, which are enhanced by the unique relationship between the leaders of both countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The diplomat also reiterated Jordan's solidarity with Morocco and commended the country's progress and reforms efforts.

The Moroccan Embassy in Amman, represented by Hamou, also commended Khateeb's efforts in fostering relations and building on achievements in many areas.

Hamou highlighted the progressing relations between the two nations within the framework of a multidimensional strategic partnership, adding that Jordan's decision to establish a consulate in the city of Laayoune is viewed as a testament to the solidarity between the two countries.

He also touched on the importance of the award and how it symbolises King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan nation's respect for its recipient.