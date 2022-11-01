King meets Kuwaiti, Saudi defence officials in Aqaba

His Majesty King Abdullah meets in Aqaba with Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al Abdullah Al Sabah, and Saudi Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al Abdullah Al Sabah, and Saudi Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in separate meetings held on the sidelines of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference SOFEX 2022 in Aqaba.

The meetings, attended by HRH Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II, covered means of expanding Jordan’s military and defence cooperation with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, to enhance regional security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also addressed the opportunities that SOFEX provides in showcasing the latest innovations in the field of defence, as well as exchanging expertise among participating countries.