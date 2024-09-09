You are here
King Hussein Bridge crossing re-opens for passengers on Tuesday - PSD
By JT - Sep 09,2024 - Last updated at Sep 09,2024
The Public Security Directorate says that the King Hussein Bridge will be open for passengers on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 AM, while it will remain closed for cargo movement (JT photo)
AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that the King Hussein Bridge will be open for passengers on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 AM, while it will remain closed for cargo movement.
The PSD urged travellers to adhere to the instructions to save time and effort.
PSD announced the closure of King Hussein Bridge on Sunday following a shooting incident at the crossing with the occupied west bank.
Interior Ministry said a Jordanian national was involved in the shooting incident which Israel said killed three guards.
Sep 07, 2024
