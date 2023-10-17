King to host four-way summit in Amman with US, Egypt, Palestinian leaders

By JT - Oct 17,2023 - Last updated at Oct 17,2023

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is slated to receive US President Joe Biden, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday.

King Abdullah will hold separate meetings with the three leaders, according to a Royal Court statement.

Talks will focus on means of ending the ongoing war on Gaza and its dangerous repercussions on the region, in addition to guaranteeing the provision of relief aid to the Strip.

His Majesty will host a trilateral summit with the Egyptian and Palestinian presidents.

In addition, the King will host a four-way summit with the US, Egyptian, and Palestinian leaders, to discuss the dangerous escalations in Gaza, and to work on finding a political horizon to relaunch the peace process.