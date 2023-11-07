King hails 'fearless air force personnel' who air-dropped medical supplies to Jordanian field hospital

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army says that a Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft air-dropped on Monday urgent medical aid via parachutes to the Jordan field hospital in Gaza (Petra photo)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday hailed the "fearless" Jordanian air force personnel who air-drooped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip, which the army said was about to run out of supplies.

His Majesty wrote on X, "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said on Monday that a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft on Monday air-dropped urgent medical aid via parachutes to Jordanian field hospital in Gaza "which was almost out of supplies due to aid delivery delays" to besieged strip.

A JAF source was quoted in the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying that the air-dropped aid was part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza in light of the war on the besieged strip,

The army source said that the hospital will continue its operations despite the severe shortage of supplies and fulfill its humanitarian role to alleviate the suffering of families in Gaza, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment for over a month.

Government Communications Minister Muhannad Mubaidin on Monday reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering commitment to providing vital medical aid to the Jordan field hospital in Gaza, dubbed "Gaza 76".

Mubaidin told the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV that the RJAF aircraft executed a “precise” operation to air-drop essential medical and pharmaceutical supplies to the hospital.

The hospital was facing a shortage of supplies, primarily due to delays in aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing, the minister said, stressing that the Jordan field hospital will continue to provide vital medical services in accordance with Royal directives.

Mubaidin said that Jordan’s position on the war on Gaza is “clear and unwavering” and has been always expressed by His Majesty King Abdullah, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the prevention of displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the delivery of medical and humanitarian aid supply into the coastal territory.