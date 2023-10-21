You are here
King departs for Cairo to participate in international summit to stop war on Gaza
By JT - Oct 21,2023 - Last updated at Oct 21,2023
AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday departed for Cairo to head Jordan’s delegation at the Cairo Summit for Peace, according to a Royal Court statement.
Hosted by Egypt, the summit is part of efforts to stop the war on Gaza.
The Jordanian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh, the statement indicated.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
Related Articles
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 20, 2023
Oct 18, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.