King departs for Cairo to participate in international summit to stop war on Gaza

By JT - Oct 21,2023 - Last updated at Oct 21,2023

AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday departed for Cairo to head Jordan’s delegation at the Cairo Summit for Peace, according to a Royal Court statement.

Hosted by Egypt, the summit is part of efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

The Jordanian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh, the statement indicated.

His Royal Highness Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.