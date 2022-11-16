King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurates new Swedish embassy building 

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, in the presence of Queen Silvia of Sweden, HRH Prince Raad, HRH Princess Majda Raad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, inaugurated the new Swedish embassy building in Amman on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, in the presence of Queen Silvia of Sweden, HRH Prince Raad, HRH Princess Majda Raad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, on Tuesday inaugurated the new Swedish embassy building in Amman, and the Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa.

The Swedish embassy was opened in Amman in 1981, 21 years after the two kingdoms established diplomatic relations, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the opening ceremony, Safadi welcomed the Swedish monarchs, stressing that their visit gives impetus to the “solid partnership and deep friendship” between the two countries.

Safadi highlighted the development witnessed by the two countries' relations over the past years, bilaterally and within the framework of the EU.

He underlined the importance of coordination in regard to regional issues with the aim of consolidating security and stability and achieving peace and prosperity.

Safadi stressed that the opening of the new building of the Swedish embassy and the Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa reflects the continuous development of relations between the two countries.

The Jordanian minister also extended appreciation of the role played by Sweden in rallying support for the right of Palestinian refugees to live in dignity and the right of Palestinian children to obtain an education.

He also referred to Palestinians’ right to have hope at a time when hope is fading, with the continued absence of a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, materialised through the two-state solution.

Billstrom highlighted the “solid” bilateral ties binding Sweden and Jordan, adding that the Swedish embassy plays a pivotal role as a platform and facilitator of cooperation at all political, economic, cultural and academic levels.

Sweden and Jordan have stood side by side in the face of common and global challenges, and have cooperated bilaterally and in multilateral fora to promote regional stability, peace and sustainable development.

The Swedish minister stressed continuing to defend international law and the two-state solution as the only viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, accompanied by a Swedish government delegation and representatives of the private sector, are on a three-day state visit to the Kingdom.

The visit focuses on strengthening bilateral relations and increasing economic, trade, investment and sustainable development cooperation as well as confronting the impact of climate change.

The king and queen of Sweden were received at Queen Alia International Airport by HRH Prince Ali, head of the delegation accompanying King Carl XVI, and HRH Princess Rym Ali, head of the delegation accompanying Queen Silvia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The king and queen were also received by Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, non-resident Ambassador of Jordan to Sweden Muheeb Namrat, Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark, embassy staff, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan and a number of officials.