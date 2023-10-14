King, in call with Cyprus president, stresses need to end war on Gaza

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a call received from Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday, stressed the need for international efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

King Abdullah noted the importance of facilitating the provision of medical and relief aid to the Gaza Strip and protecting innocent civilians, warning against hindering the work of international humanitarian agencies, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty reaffirmed the need to reach a just solution to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution and the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.