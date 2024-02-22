You are here
King bestows Silver Jubilee Medal on military retirees, martyrs
By JT - Feb 22,2024 - Last updated at Feb 22,2024
His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday expresses pride in military retirees and veterans during a meeting with military retirees and families of martyrs in Al Ghamr (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)
AL GHAMR — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Wednesday bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on a group of military retirees and martyrs, in appreciation of their service and sacrifices for the homeland.
The ceremony was held in Al Ghamr to mark Veterans Day, and was attended by Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, Director of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans Ismael Shobaki, and a number of senior officials.
