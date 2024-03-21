King attends JAF ceremony marking Al Karamah Battle’s 56th anniversary

By JT - Mar 21,2024 - Last updated at Mar 21,2024

(Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Thursday attended the JAF’s ceremony marking Al Karamah Battle’s 56th anniversary.

Upon arrival at the memorial site for the martyrs of Al Karamah Battle, His Majesty, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti and senior officers.

The King inspected the Honour Guards as Royal Jordanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets conducted a flypast.

His Majesty also laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument and recited verses from the Holy Quran.

HH Prince Mired Bin Ra’ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, and senior officials and officers attended the ceremony.