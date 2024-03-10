You are here
KHCF launches 4th edition of Cancer research Award
By JT - Mar 10,2024 - Last updated at Mar 10,2024
AMMAN — The King Hussein Cancer Foundation has launched the fourth edition of the King Hussein Cancer Research Award, established by HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre in 2020. The award seeks to advance cancer research in the Arab region and combat cancer using cutting-edge scientific approaches, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Arab researchers can apply for participation through the website www.kinghusseincanceraward.jo, with submissions open until May 31. The award categories include the lifetime achievement award at the regional and international levels, the emerging researcher award at the regional and international levels, and the promising researcher grant.
