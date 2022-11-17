KHCC, EORTC sign cooperation agreement on advancing translational, clinical research

AMMAN — The King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) on Thursday announced signing a cooperation agreement with European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) with the aim of developing translational and clinical research in the Middle East.

EORTC and EORTC Cancer Research Fund (ECRF) Honorary President HRH Princess Dina Mired highlighted the importance of signing the agreement that embodies EORTC’s interest and keenness on its mission of improving survival and quality of life for all cancer patients, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess added that access to clinical cancer research means a step forward to closing the gap in cancer treatment and care, expressing her pride in the cooperation initiative between the EORTC and the KHCC.

KHCC Director General Asem Mansour expressed the centre’s keenness and enthusiasm to embark on a new era of clinical research in the Middle East.

He said that a “great progress” will be made in conducting advanced research in clinical experiments through joining efforts among all cooperation partners in the region, which will help incubate and update all achievements in diagnosing and treating cancer patients and granting them new opportunities in clinical experiments.

EORTC CEO Denis Lacombe said that this cooperation will allow expanding cancer research in the Middle East and offer expertise to help cancer patients in this part of the world, noting that although the organisation is European, still it has a global vision and message to improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide.

The KHCC will act as the Middle East Coordinating Office (MECO) and will provide support to EORTC for its activities. This is the first EORTC collaboration in the region and will form an important part of its effort to develop cancer research in middle-income countries where many patients have not yet had the opportunity to take part in clinical trials, according to the EORTC website.

The KHCC has successfully contributed to six EORTC clinical trials since 2017 and has a representation of 13 members covering all EORTC research groups, the website added.

The establishment of the MECO will enable the further development of joint activities with collaborators in the Middle East region, according to the website.