Kharaneh IV yields insights into early habitation, shell artefacts, ritual practices

Kharaneh IV is a site located in the Azraq Basi where archaeological teams tried to reconstruct the broader social and economic relationships between people at this site and other in the surrounding hunter-gatherer communities (Photo courtesy of Kharaneh IV)

AMMAN — Kharaneh IV is located some 60 kilometres east of the capital Amman in the Azraq Basin. A scholarly team studied structures at the site as structure 1 was exposed approximately 60 centimetres below modern surface in Area B.

It is oval in plan, measuring 3.2 metres by 2.2 metres and consists of several distinct layers and the structure was placed into a shallow depression dug into the preceding occupation deposits, said Associate Professor Daniella Macdonald from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"A thin [2–3 cm], compact, dark reddish-brown clayey deposit represents the former floor of the structure. It is overlain by an organic-rich, black layer, containing abundant charcoal fragments that represent the residue of in situ burning," Macdonald said.

The professor added that burning also reddened the structure’s former floor, making its deposits notably different in colour and texture from the sediments surrounding the dwelling.

The entire structure was covered in a brownish-orange, coarse sand largely devoid of artefacts. The three caches of ochre and marine shell produced over 1000 pierced shells, including species from both the Mediterranean and Red Seas, imported to the site over distances of 130 km and 270 km, respectively, the professor outlined.

Macdonald noted that the almost sterile, orange sand covering the shell caches has only been found in association with the hut structures.

"It does not occur in any other archaeological context, nor does it appear naturally in the immediate vicinity of the site, indicating it would have to have been brought in, perhaps to cover the dwellings and their associated features. In addition, large stones are not found naturally in any on-site deposits, so their presence in the hut structure suggests intentional placement," Macdonald said.

She added that radiocarbon samples obtained from EFAP’s deep sounding in Area B, where the hut floor was first recognised, provide a solid chronological context for Structure 1.

Further examination of the macro- and micro-botanical remains taken from this layer is currently underway, but the types of charcoal documented in other contexts suggest it highly likely that this was probably constructed of locally-available vegetation.

Shrub and tree charcoal from Chenopodiaceae sp. and tamarisk have been identified from associated contexts, the scholar explained, adding that the three concentrations of ochre and marine shells are particularly intriguing.

"Together these produced as many pierced marine shells as found in the entirety of the remaining excavation areas. Pierced holes strongly suggest that these were pendants of some kind, either worn as necklaces, headdresses, sewn onto clothing or attached to other artefacts," the professor said.

"Their import to the Azraq Basin over considerable distances suggests that they may have been considered valuable, potentially as symbolically important objects," Macdonald emphasised, noting that their concentration, orientation around the stone and association with lumps of ochre suggests that they were intentionally placed on top of the burnt remnants of the hut’s superstructure.

If this were the case, the shells and ochre may represent a post-destruction or post-abandonment offering, and it is possible that the burning of the hut was deliberate.

It is intriguing that Muheisen reported the location of the two human burials as being situated beneath the layer of the hut floor as both of the burials are adult males, one with moderate osteoarthritis, Macdonald said, adding that this individual was relatively complete and buried with two large stones over his head and another two over his legs.

A second hut structure is also associated with human body parts:" It is tempting to link the deliberate placing of the shell and ochre caches and the hut burning with the interment of two human bodies beneath. However, only further excavation and discovery of further human remains at the site will allow us to fully test this hypothesis."

Although only partially excavated, Structure 2 has a similar stratigraphic profile to Structure 1: It consists of a shallow, semicircular depression dug into existing cultural deposits.

"This structure does not show evidence of burning like Structure 1. Notably, this hut also has sterile orange-brown sand in its uppermost levels. The complete dimensions of this structure remain unknown until it is fully excavated; however, it appears similar in size to Structure 1," Macdonald said, adding that a cache of gazelle and aurochsen horn cores was found on the edge of the structure.