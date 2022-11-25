Kharabsheh calls for electrical connection between MENA, Europe

AMMAN — Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday commented on the importance of introducing an electrical interconnection project between the MENA region and Europe, a move meant to supply the latter with green energy.

During a meeting with a delegation from British Group Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU), which is currently on a visit to the Kingdom to discuss parliamentary cooperation, Kharabsheh said that electricity connections with Europe would bring integration to stakeholder countries through supplying the countries with relatively low-cost renewable energy, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The interconnection project includes supplying the northern Mediterranean countries with green hydrogen through renewable energy, which helps cut carbon emissions, he said, adding that the project will make Jordan a regional hub for exporting green energy.

He also highlighted the Kingdom's efforts to transform the national power grid into a smart one and accommodate the significant leap in renewable energy usage, which currently accounts for 29 per cent of the total electric power generated in Jordan, compared to 1 per cent in 2014.

Briefing the guest delegation on the developments in mineral resources exploration, Kharabsheh noted that Jordan has so far signed five memoranda of understanding in this field.

He pointed out that a number of the memoranda have shown promising preliminary indicators, notably in the fields of phosphate, copper and gold.

He also said that the Kingdom is currently home to 1.3 million Syrian refugees, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility in supporting refugee-hosting communities.

The UK is a strategic and supportive partner to Jordan, the minister said, inviting the British side to tap into the available investment opportunities in clean energy.