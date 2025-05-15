Key platform launched to empower Swiss-Jordanian alumni network

By Mai Anati - May 15,2025 - Last updated at May 15,2025

The Embassy of Switzerland in Jordan officially launches the Swiss Key platform during an alumni gathering held at the residence of H.E. Ambassador Emilija Georgieva on Wednesday evening, in a move designed to strengthen ties between Jordan and Switzerland through the growing Swiss-Jordanian Alumni Network (Photo Courtesy of Swiss Embassy)

AMMAN — The Embassy of Switzerland in Jordan officially launched the Swiss Key platform during an alumni gathering held at the residence of H.E. Ambassador Emilija Georgieva on Wednesday evening, in a move designed to strengthen ties between Jordan and Switzerland through the growing Swiss-Jordanian Alumni Network.

The event brought together Jordanian graduates of Swiss institutions to celebrate a shared legacy of academic excellence and to introduce a digital platform aimed at enhancing connectivity, cooperation and professional growth.

“This is not just an administrative act,” Ambassador Georgieva said in her opening remarks. “It is also a declaration that Swiss-Jordanian cooperation is alive, dynamic and growing from the ground up. We believe in people to people connections as much as in government to government relations, and that networking isn’t just about exchanging business cards , it’s about exchanging ideas, dreams and solutions.”

The Swiss-Jordanian Alumni Network, facilitated by the embassy, acts as a bridge between the two countries. It connects alumni who once called Switzerland home during their university years, and now serve as ambassadors of shared values and aspirations. The network promotes cultural exchange, professional collaboration and long-term partnerships.

A modified online platform developed for and by alumni of Swiss universities, designed to promote a successful virtual community, Swiss Key allows members to create personal profiles and reconnect with member graduates across generations and disciplines. It encourages meaningful engagement and helps alumni maintain lasting relationships regardless of where they are in the world.

In addition to development connections, the platform offers access to a wide range of alumni-shared benefits, including exclusive services, products and professional expertise. It also features a dedicated space for job postings, internships and collaborative ventures, supporting career development and entrepreneurial opportunities. Furthermore, the integrated events calendar ensures that members stay informed about upcoming workshops, gatherings and networking activities within the community.

“Swiss Key will provide you with the opportunity to blend professionalism with belonging,” said Majeda Dakkak, a founding member of the network. “Whether you’re a recent graduate looking for a mentor, a professional seeking to give back, or a business owner offering alumni incentives, Swiss Key combines it all under one platform.”

Ambassador Georgieva added that the initiative represents a deeper commitment to innovation and connectivity, “linking businesses to the right people quickly and effectively” and fostering “a wide range of Swiss-trained talents and experts ready to offer advice, market insights and exclusive benefits to each other.”

The launch event marked a highlight for Swiss-Jordanian educational and cultural cooperation, underscoring the importance of alumni engagement in shaping future bilateral relations.

The Swiss Key platform is now live and accessible to all Jordanian graduates of Swiss higher education institutions, who are invited to join and contribute to this dynamic and evolving community.