JTB participates in Italian tourism fair to promote Jordan

AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) is currently participating in the TTG Travel Experience Tourism Fair, held between October 12 and 14 in Rimini, Italy, along with 27 Jordanian tourism agencies, Royal Jordanian (RJ) and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

Minister of Tourism Nayef Fayez stressed the importance of participating in the exhibition, considered the “largest event” of its kind in Italy.

He added that the fair allows participants to market their tourism sectors to attendees from all over the world, and would be an opportunity for promoting the Kingdom’s offers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

Fayez described the exhibition as a great opportunity for strengthening relations among tourism industry stakeholders, as well to discuss key obstacles facing the sector and proposals for overcoming these challenges and achieving growth.

Referring to the importance of the Italian market, the minister revealed that the number of Italian tourists travelling to Jordan reached about 41,000 as of September, adding that about 24,000 unified tickets were sold.

Fayez emphasised the JTB’s keenness to participate in such international exhibitions to promote tourism in Jordan, as well as to communicate “effectively” to identify the demands and proposals of travel sector stakeholders participating in the event.

JTB Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiat said that the board has set up its own pavilion at the three-day exhibition, and is scheduled to hold activities and talks with more than 30 Italian and international tourism and travel agencies.

Arabiat noted that JTB has launched a marketing campaign in Italy which includes advertisements at public transport hubs and various billboards at shopping centres, on the streets and at metro stations.

He pointed out that the low-cost airlines which fly to the Kingdom will help increase the Italian tourist turnout, noting that Italian tourists are considered among the most frequent visitors to Jordan.