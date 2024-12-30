JSO records 3.3-magnitude earthquake in Al Karamah

A man using his rifle to test the depth of a crack caused by the 1927 earthquake (Photo courtesy of CBRL Amman Institute)

AMMAN — The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Monday recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Al Karamah area, northwest of the Dead Sea.

According to the observatory, the earthquake occurred at 1:30 pm at a depth of six kilometres. No reports have been received of anyone feeling the tremor, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan is located along the Syrian-African fault line, which runs along the western border, and is a part of the Great Rift Valley. The valley is approximately 6,000 kilometres in length, and stretches from Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley in Asia, to Mozambique in south-eastern Africa.

Over the past 100 years, Jordan has witnessed two strong earthquakes: The first was in 1927 in Jericho, Palestine, which measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. The second was in 1995 in Aqaba, measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale, according to JSO.

The JSO has recorded 419 seismic activities in the first half of 2024, including 92 local tremors across the Kingdom and its neighbouring border regions, according to a recent report by the observatory.

The report indicated that local earthquakes were concentrated in Wadi Araba with 13 earthquakes, the Jordan Valley with 39 earthquakes, and Karmel, Tiberias, and neighbouring border areas with 39 earthquakes.

Local tremors in the Dead Sea in the January-June period of 2024 totalled 24 earthquakes, the Gulf of Aqaba and southern border regions 14 earthquakes, Sarhan with one earthquake, and Zarqa with one earthquake.

The JSO, established in 1983 and located within the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Amman, monitors seismic activity in Jordan and neighbouring regions.

The observatory aims to assess earthquake risks and estimate potential damage from major earthquakes, ensuring preparedness and safety for the Kingdom.