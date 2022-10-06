JSCT, Association of Thagher Alordon Fishermen sign MoU on preserving marine environment

Chairman of JSCT Abeer Bilbeisi and Chairman of the Association of Thagher Alordon Fishermen Bader Yassin pose for a photo during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (Photo courtesy of JSCT)

AMMAN — The Jordan Society for the Conservation of Turtles and Tortoises (JSCT) has signed a memorandum of understanding and partnership with the Association of Thagher Alordon Fishermen Agricultural Cooperative.

The MoU aims to enhance the role played by fishermen as an essential element in preserving the marine environment and ecosystem, especially endangered marine organisms and species, according to a JSCT statement.

Chairman of JSCT Abeer Bilbeisi said that the memorandum stipulates the sharing of information related to the locations of marine turtles, the seasons of their appearance, building the capacities of fishermen, and training them on environmentally friendly fishing methods, particularly how to save marine turtles if they are accidentally caught.

Chairman of the Association of Thagher Alordon Fishermen Bader Yassin highlighted the importance of this memorandum in assisting fishermen and raising their awareness of the importance of preserving such rare marine creatures.

He pointed out that signing the agreement is an essential step to embody the association’s most important goals of involving local community groups in preserving and protecting turtles, especially endangered species, in their natural environments.

The signing of the memorandum, which occurred at the Princess Basma Community Development Centre (JOHUD) in Aqaba, was attended by the chairman of the Aqaba Governorate Council Imad Amro, a representative of the Royal Jordanian Navy Cpt. Emad Omari, Director of the Aqaba branch of the Royal Department for Environment and Tourism Protection (RANGERS) Mjr. Ahmed Abu Ain, and Deputy General Manager of Aqaba Port Marine Services Company Cpt. Zafer Al Frayhat.