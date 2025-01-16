JREEEF to expand energy efficiency programme industrial sector

The Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources holds an expanded meeting on Thursday with energy auditing companies to discuss the expansion of its National Programme for Energy Efficiency in the Industrial Sector (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources held an expanded meeting on Thursday with energy auditing companies to discuss the expansion of its National Programme for Energy Efficiency in the Industrial Sector.

JREEEF Executive Director Rasmi Hamza commended the significant contributions of energy auditing companies, highlighting their role in supporting the programme, which has been implemented by the fund since 2016.

Hamza emphasised JREEEF’s strategic vision under the programme to boost market activity, attract more companies, increase investment, and create sustainable job opportunities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also reiterated the fund’s commitment to providing financial and technical incentives to achieve these goals.

Reviewing last year’s accomplishments, Hamza noted that JREEEF funded over 100 energy auditing studies in the industrial sector at a cost of around JD1 million, covered under the fund’s grant programme.

He stressed the importance of further expanding the programme, citing successful partnerships with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and various international donor initiatives.

The expansion plans include extending the program’s scope to other sectors, such as hospitals, hotels, and government buildings, Hamza said, adding that this would stimulate market activity and create additional investment opportunities while promoting energy efficiency.

Looking ahead to 2025, Hamza announced JREEEF’s readiness to implement training programmes to enhance the skills of engineers working in energy auditing.

During the meeting, participants discussed mechanisms to expand the programme, ensure the quality of studies, and translate their findings into practical projects to improve energy efficiency in factories, buildings, and production lines.

"The efforts aim to reduce costs and emissions while increasing competitiveness by utilizing JREEEF’s financial and technical support."

The support includes full grants to cover the cost of energy auditing studies and financing options for implementing the recommended improvements, he added.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to enhance the outputs of JREEEF-implemented studies and strengthen the capacity of energy auditing companies by recruiting new talents to form specialised work teams.