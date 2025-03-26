JPRC commits 5% of annual profits to support health, education

The Board of Directors of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) allocates a corporate social responsibility initiative to support the health and education sectors over the next three years (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Board of Directors of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) has allocated a corporate social responsibility initiative to support the health and education sectors over the next three years, allocating 5 per cent of the company’s annual profits to the effort.

JPRC Chairperson Abdul Rahim Baqai emphasised that the decision reflects the company’s national commitment, highlighting investment in health and education as a strategic priority for fostering long-term stability and societal advancement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Baqai noted that the initiative aligns with JPRC’s broader efforts to promote sustainable development and strengthen community partnerships. He reaffirmed the company’s dedication to launching impactful projects that enhance health and education services across the Kingdom.

The announcement comes amid a series of corporate social responsibility commitments from major Jordanian companies. The Association of Banks in Jordan recently pledged JD90 million to support health and education initiatives, while the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company allocated JD40 million earlier this week.

Speaking recently at the launch of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company’s initiative, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan stressed that corporate social responsibility should extend beyond donations and charity to include sustainable development policies that address national priorities and long-term challenges.

He commended the private sector’s role in driving development efforts and encouraged further institutional participation in national initiatives.