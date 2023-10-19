You are here
JPA urges journalists to hold sit-in in solidarity with ‘our people’ in Gaza
By JT - Oct 19,2023 - Last updated at Oct 19,2023
AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Wednesday called on journalists to hold a sit-in in solidarity with “our people” in Gaza at their media and press institutions at noon on Sunday. JPA’s President Rakan Saaydeh, in a council meeting, urged journalists, media people and administration staff at media outlets to participate in the sit-in that will take place simultaneously.
