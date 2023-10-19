JPA urges journalists to hold sit-in in solidarity with ‘our people’ in Gaza

You are here

By JT - Oct 19,2023 - Last updated at Oct 19,2023

AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Wednesday called on journalists to hold a sit-in in solidarity with “our people” in Gaza at their media and press institutions at noon on Sunday.  JPA’s President Rakan Saaydeh, in a council meeting, urged journalists, media people and administration staff at media outlets to participate in the sit-in that will take place simultaneously. 

 

