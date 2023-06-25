JoYS National Exhibition 2023 concludes with celebration of young minds

By JT - Jun 25,2023 - Last updated at Jun 25,2023

The Jordan Young Scientists National Exhibition 2023 concluded on Sunday with an award ceremony that honoured the talent and efforts displayed by Jordan's young scientists (Photo courtesy of JoYS)

AMMAN — The Jordan Young Scientists (JoYS) National Exhibition 2023 concluded on Sunday with an award ceremony that honoured the talent and efforts displayed by Jordan's young scientists.

The exhibition, which took place over two days, showcased 112 innovative projects created by 357 students from 68 schools across the country, according to a JOYS statement.

Three winners from each category were selected by specialised judges, recognising the outstanding knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills demonstrated by these young scientists.

Additionally, an overall committee identified the top three overall winners, with the top-placed winner earning the opportunity to participate in the prestigious BT Young Scientists Exhibition in Ireland, providing a global platform to further showcase their scientific acumen. The winners will also have the opportunity to participate in a science boot camp organised by the Irish Embassy, next September.

Best three projects

First Prize: The Islamic Scientific College/Jubaiha Branch Artificial Nervous System (ANS)

Second Prize: Al Qusour Preparatory School for Boys - Safe Hinges.

Third Prize: Sharhabil Bin Hasna Secondary School for Boys - Monitoring student attendance.

Technology category:

First Prize The Islamic Scientific College / Jubaiha - British program: The Smart Plant Watering System

Second Prize The Islamic Scientific College - Jabal Amman: GREEN EVERYWHERE STREET LIGHTS

Third Prize International Academy - Amman: iBreathe

Biological and environmental sciences category:

First Prize Jubilee School: A New Concept of Eco-Friendly Material that can Replace Plastic

Second Prize Wadi Al Seer Preparatory Mixed School: A project to recycle damaged bread into organic fertiliser

Third Prize Princess Alia Secondary School for Girls: Bio Cylinders

Physics, mathematics and chemistry category:

First Prize International Academy - Amman: Recycling Fast Fashion Garments Into Tents for Refugees

Second Prize Fatima Al Zahra Secondary School for Girls: Future global agriculture

Third Prize Amman Camp Preparatory Secondary School for Girls: Smart Drip Irrigation

Social and behavioural sciences category:

First Prize Al Hamma Al Urduni Secondary School for Boys/Al Mukhiba: Basma and Basma

Second Prize Amman Academy: What Is Anxiety - Better Together App

Third Prize Al-Hussein Basic School for Girls: the fun of mathematics

The JoYS National Exhibition 2023 serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of Jordan's young scientists, highlighting their potential to contribute to the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and shape a brighter future. By fostering a culture of innovation and scientific inquiry, this initiative paves the way for Jordan's scientific and technological advancements.

With a total of over 120 participating schools, 638 students, 100 dedicated teachers, and a total of 188 innovative projects, the JoYS National Exhibition 2023 is “a true testament to the talent and passion for STEM education in Jordan” the statement said.