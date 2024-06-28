Journey of Hope: How one Syrian mother finds community, strength in refugee camp

AMMAN — In 2016, Hanan and her husband fled their homeland Syria with their year-and-a-half-old son, while she was eight months pregnant. “I was scared to go to a foreign country, where everything was unknown.” Her husband shared the anxiety, although his focus remained on the safety and survival of his family.

Life in their homeland was very different. Hanan’s husband had a stable job with a fair income, and she was a housewife, taking care of their home and child. When the family arrived to Azraq Refugee Camp, they had nothing with them, and it felt like they had lost everything. By that time, Hanan entered her ninth month of pregnancy. “It was hard for me to move around, and the fear of the unknown was overwhelming. However, after giving birth to my second child, I started going out more and meeting other women in the neighbourhood.” Time passed, and slowly Hanan began to adapt to her new surroundings. “I started making friends and built a new community around us.” After her second child was born, Hanan put her first child in nursery school to ensure he had a sense of normality in his life, just like other kids.

Upon their arrival to the camp, her husband, with only a sixth-grade education, started looking for various odd jobs. However, serious back injuries soon made it impossible for him continue working, leaving Hanan the responsibility of supporting their growing family.

Hanan, who completed her education at the twelfth grade and never worked before, began seeking opportunities with different organisations in the camp. “I was frustrated but determined that things will get better.” One day, she started a voluntary job with an International organisation and her career path started from there.

Hanan heard about CARE Jordan and the day care services they provide at their community centre, funded by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Luxembourg government. “They offer a day-care service, a lifesaver for me because I had no idea where to leave my child when I work. Registering my child was a turning point. From 9:30am to 2:00pm every day, she had the peace of mind to work, knowing her children were safe. Eventually, she even volunteered with CARE Jordan as a field officer for a short while.

“The staff at CARE Jordan became like an extended family, helping me navigate this new chapter in our lives.” With time, she started participating in all the activities that CARE Jordan offers, such as sewing, makeup artistry and psychosocial support, which transformed her life. It gave me the confidence and skills to build a better future for my family. She discovered a passion for learning and even learned how to use a computer, a skill she never thought she’d master. “Before this training, I never knew how to even turn on a computer.”

Hanan is grateful for the support and opportunities that helped her become confident and skilled woman. “There is always hope and possibility for a bright future even in the darkest time.”