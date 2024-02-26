You are here
Journalists stage sit-in in solidarity with Palestinian colleagues
By JT - Feb 26,2024 - Last updated at Feb 26,2024
Journalists and administrators of Al Rai and The Jordan Times stage sit-ins on Monday in solidarity with Palestinian journalists in response to a call by the Jordan Press Association to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists (JT photo)
AMMAN — Journalists staged sit-ins on Monday in front of their media outlets in solidarity with Palestinian journalists.
The gatherings came in response to a call by the Jordan Press Association (JPA) to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists.
In a statement issued to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists, the JPA reiterated its support for Palestinian journalists in their struggle, resilience and courage to expose the violations committed by the Israeli occupation.
International Federation of Journalists had designated February 26 as the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists.
