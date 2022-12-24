Jordan’s Zaqzouq clinches Golden Belt at Muay Thai Championship in US

Saif Aldeen Zaqzouq poses for a photo with his trophies and medals (Photo courtesy of Saif Aldeen Zaqzouq)

AMMAN — Thirty-one-year-old Jordanian Saif Aldeen Zaqzouq punched his way to earn the Muay Thai Golden Belt in the featherweight category during the recently held “Freedom 10 World Championship” in Indiana, US.

Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a combat sport that makes use of stand-up fighting alongside various clinching techniques, said Zaqzouq.

“I played a total of 145 fights throughout my life, and won 128 of them,” Zaqzouq told The Jordan Times.

Zaqzouq started practising Thai boxing at the age of three, and won major international titles during his teenage years. A self-described “thunderbolt” while in the boxing ring, Zaqzouq is also a martial arts instructor who is keen to instill courage and confidence in his students.

In Thailand, Muay Thai is the “art of eight limbs” as it is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins. It is believed to be a “unique mystique”, he said.

“However, for casual practitioners it’s first and foremost a great full-body workout and a stress-release technique to stay mentally and physically fit,” said Zaqzouq.

Alongside his international achievements, Zaqzouq is the only Jordanian to win the title of Arab Muay Thai Champion twice. Additionally, Zaqzouq also held the Arab Champion for Kickboxing title three times.

“I advise all parents to encourage their kids to discover the beauty of Muay Thai and fall in love with everything the discipline stands for, just as I did as a kid,” said Zaqzouq.

“My aim is to join Jordan’s national team in the next Olympic Games in 2024,” Zaqzouq added.