You are here
Jordan's wheat reserves sufficient for 10 months, prices stable
By JT - Dec 14,2024 - Last updated at Dec 14,2024
The ministry seeks to expand storage facilities as part of its strategy to increase the Kingdom's capacity to store both wheat and barley (File photo)
AMMAN — Jordan's current wheat reserves are sufficient to meet the Kingdom's local consumption needs for the next 10 months, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.
Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said that Jordan consumes about 90,000 tonnes of wheat and 52,000 tonnes of blended flour for bread production every month, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
To ensure continuous supply, the ministry regularly holds tenders to purchase additional wheat and boost national reserves to meet local demand, he noted.
Barmawi also said that the ministry seeks to expand storage facilities as part of its strategy to increase the Kingdom's capacity to store both wheat and barley.
Flour prices have experienced periodic fluctuations, mainly due to adjustments in fuel prices, especially diesel. These changes are aimed at stabilising bread prices for consumers, Petra said.
Since 2018, the government has kept bread prices fixed at JD0.32 for large flat breads, JD0.40 for small flat breads, and JD0.35 for taboon and mashrouh.
Any increase in the price of blended wheat flour does not affect the cost of bread for consumers. This is part of a monthly review process by the ministry to adjust bread production costs based on changes in fuel prices, with flour prices rising when diesel prices fall and vice versa, Petra added.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday decided to stabilise the prices of bread until the end of 2023, amid a global spike in wheat prices, the Jorda
AMMAN — The government on Monday announced the new prices for bread as of February 1, after lifting decades-long subsidies.At a press confer
AMMAN — Dozens on Thursday gathered outside Parliament to call for dissolving the Lower House, urging the government to reverse its de
Opinion
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.