'Jordan’s unwavering stance on Gaza gains int'l attention following King's talks with Trump'

By Maria Weldali - Feb 13,2025 - Last updated at Feb 13,2025

His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday holds talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — In a speech that resonated internationally, His Majesty King Abdullah underscored the shared aspirations of the Arab world, reinforced by unwavering support from the Arab countries and the Jordanian people, according to political analysts and sociologists.

Speaking to The Jordan Times, Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani reiterated Jordan’s commitment to its strategic diplomatic ties with the US.

“His Majesty’s meeting with Trump underscored the Kingdom’s clear stance on Gaza,” Momani said, adding “We value the US’ recognition of Jordan’s leadership and its appreciation of our partnership.”

Momani also stressed that the Jordan-US relationship is historic, strategic, and institutional, with both countries committed to fostering lasting peace, enhancing security and promoting shared prosperity.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that King Abdullah upheld Jordan’s “unwavering stance” throughout his discussions at the White House. He reiterated that Jordan’s top priority remains serving its people while firmly rejecting any forced displacement of Palestinians, emphasising the need to empower them on their own land.

Jordanian sociologist Hussein Khozahe told The Jordan Times that the meeting carried significant diplomatic weight, attracting widespread attention from political leaders, analysts and citizens alike.

“Every aspect of the dialogue was under close scrutiny,” Khozahe noted. “This was not just a bilateral discussion; it signalled to shift regional dynamics and a changing geopolitical compass.”

He added that the meeting marked a defining moment for King Abdullah, securing a key diplomatic victory.

“His Majesty displayed remarkable wisdom and pragmatism, effectively articulating the Arab perspective on the conflict,” Khozahe said.

Observers noted that the King’s address not only unified Jordanians but also strengthened their appreciation for his leadership.

His clear articulation of the Arab position has been widely praised, signalling a pivotal shift in regional diplomacy and reinforcing his role in advancing peace and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, they noted.