Jordan's tourism sector sees growth in February, boosted by increased arrivals

AMMAN — Jordan’s tourism sector recorded a "strong" growth in February, driven by a surge in international arrivals and increased tourism revenue, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Central Bank of Jordan.

Tourism revenue for February totalled JD428 million, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year increase from JD390 million in February 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The rise was attributed to higher inbound visitor numbers and increased spending, particularly from key Arab markets.

The total number of international arrivals reached 525,000, reflecting a 13 per cent increase from 465,000 in February 2024. Of these, 435,000 were overnight visitors, up 9 per cent from 398,000, while same-day visitors surged by 35 per cent to 89,000, compared to 66,000 in the same period last year.

For the first two months of 2025, tourism revenue grew by 16.3 per cent to JD910 million, up from JD782 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

This growth was fuelled by a 21.5 per cent increase in international arrivals and higher per capita spending, particularly among visitors from Arab countries.

Total international arrivals for January and February reached 1.136 million, up 21.5 per cent from 935,000 in the same period of 2024.

Overnight visitors rose 16.6 per cent to 938,000, compared to 804,000 in 2024, while same-day visitors surged 52.2 per cent to 198,000, up from 130,000 in the previous year.

The report highlighted key drivers of this growth, including expanded promotional campaigns in strategic markets, the resumption of direct and low-cost flight routes, and enhanced tourism offerings.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities continues to implement initiatives aimed at boosting the sector’s economic impact through infrastructure development, enhanced visitor experiences, and diversified marketing strategies.

These efforts align with the Kingdom's vision to sustain tourism growth, generate jobs, and enhance its position as a premier global travel destination.