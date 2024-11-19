Jordan’s school feeding initiative: Model for sustainable development, community empowerment

Jarat and colleagues’ efforts at Sultan Dandees are part of a broader initiative that is transforming communities throughout Jordan (Photo by Sophie Constantin)

SHOUNEH — Mohammad Jarat is a 20-year-old farm worker at Sultan Dandees farm in Southern Shouneh and has spent the last two seasons working in the fields.

The seasonal nature of work means that securing a steady income is often a balancing act. But for some like Jarat, this cycle is not just about earning a living.

“I work harder here because my brothers are in school,” he says with pride, underscoring a sentiment shared by many of his co-workers who see their labour as a way to contribute to their families and communities.

Jarat and colleagues’ efforts at Sultan Dandees are part of a broader initiative that is transforming communities throughout Jordan.

The National School Feeding Programme’s (NSFP) healthy model was launched in 2022 with the goal of improving food security and supporting local economies. With the collaborative efforts of the World Food Programme and the Ministry of Education, the project now reaches 90,000 children from kindergarten to sixth grade in 476 schools in six governorates.

But the core goal goes beyond simply nourishing children. By sourcing meals from local farmers and bakeries, the programme supports the agricultural economy and ensures a steady supply of high-quality food.

Ameer Juma, sourcing and cluster sales manager at Millennium Farms, a military-owned company and key partner in the project, explained that their focus is on “vulnerable small farmers,” who face challenges such as limited marketing knowledge and lack of economies of scale.

To address these issues, Millennium Farms provides farmers with seeds, pesticides and technical support. The company also prioritises local job creation, ensuring at least 50 per cent of farm workers are Jordanian.

“You are doing a service for us, and we are helping you grow,” Juma said. The programme has made a significant contribution to local economies by boosting female labour force participation as well.

Local products, sourced from farms like Sultan Dandees, are delivered to one of the 11 community kitchens across Jordan, where around 250 women prepare thousands of meals daily for children in their communities, ensuring that every student, regardless of socio-economic background, receives a 380-kilocalorie meal with fruits, vegetables and pastries.

With Jordan ranked 131 out of 156 countries for female employment in the 2021 Global Gender Gap Index, Khaled Ayoub, activity manager of the NSFP, sees this initiative as a significant step toward advancing gender equality in the workforce.

“Some of them used to stay at home,” said Ayoub, adding that “Now, they go to work every morning, have friends and a more active social life.”

One such woman is Rwan, who has been working in a community-based kitchen in Southern Shouneh since 2017, which is now part of the healthy model’s programme.

Beforehand, Rwan was unemployed, and her husband was initially opposed to her working in the kitchen. But after learning about the women-only work environment as well as the provision of free transportation, he gave his consent.

“It is a safe space,” Rwan said.

The job has given Rwan a stable income, allowing her to contribute to her community’s well-being. The meals she prepares, served to local schoolchildren, including her own, have also eased her family’s financial burden.

“There was a sense of relief from the parents of the students who were involved in this project,” said Shaker Khalil Jbarat, director of general education at the Ministry of Education. “They said, ‘my child goes to school and does not take any expenses, nor would they charge me for my food’.”

Besides reducing the financial strain on families, the NSFP has significantly improved children’s education and health. Recent evaluations by the World Food Programme, Ministry of Education and the World Bank show better school attendance, increased dietary diversity and higher energy levels among students.

The National School Feeding Programme Cost Benefit analysis by the World Food Programme showed that every dollar invested in the healthy meals modality of the NSFP generates an economic return of $10.30 for students, women workers and local farmers, while the benefits to students alone amount to $4.40 over the lifetime of each individual beneficiary.

By addressing children's nutritional needs, the World Food Programme and the Ministry of Education are working closely to ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

The NSFP has already seen substantial growth since its early days, with the kitchen in Southern Shouneh scaling up from producing 3,000 meals to 9,000 meals per day, covering the entire district.

This growth reflects the programme's broader impact, now providing healthy meals to 90,000 students and offering fortified biscuits as a high-energy snack to 400,000 children.

But Ayoub highlighted that the project’s future depends on increased government funding.

Currently, the initiative relies on donations and external support from a number of foreign countries. Although the Ministry of Education has committed to increasing the budget for the NSFP starting in 2025, a significant funding gap is likely to remain.

According to Jbarat, this challenge needs to be addressed to expand the programme to more schools across Jordan. As the number of schools grows, it will not only encourage local farmers to produce more but also expand the women’s workforce in community-based kitchens.

“It is a chain,” he said. Looking ahead, the long-term plan is for the Ministry of Education to gradually take over the programme’s execution by 2030. This transition will involve closer collaboration with other ministries, such as agriculture and social development.

Ayoub stressed how a comprehensive approach to school feeding can generate positive and lasting effects for communities in Jordan.

“It’s not just about providing a meal to a kid,” he said. “It’s about providing a package for everyone in the community.”