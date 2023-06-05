Jordan’s Salt, Japan’s Hagi celebrate ‘extraordinary resemblance’ through photo exhibition

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Mostafa Queisi, Jordan’s Ambassador to Japan Lina Ennab, Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro, and other guests are centred around a game of mancala, a traditional Jordanian board game, at the opening of a photo exhibition in Salt on Monday (Photo by Mays Ibrahim Mustafa)

SALT — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JACA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, inaugurated a photo exhibition of the Japanese city of Hagi at the Historic Old Salt Museum on Monday.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Mostafa Queisi said that the exhibition is evidence of the long-standing partnership and friendship between Jordan and Japan.

A few months ago, the city of Hagi hosted an exhibition showcasing photos of Jordan’s tourist attractions and natural sites, he added, noting the “extraordinary resemblance” between Hagi and Salt, despite the distance that separates them.

The minister also highlighted the significance of Jordan’s tourism sector as an important driver of the national economy. He also pointed out that the Directorate of Antiquities is one of the oldest government institutions in the Kingdom, founded in 1923.

For his part, Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro said that the exhibition will contribute to introducing visitors to “Hagi’s rich culture and historical heritage” in addition to “promoting the deep-rooted relationship between … Hagi and Salt”.

He also highlighted the similarities between the two cities, noting that they’re both “richly endowed with historical and cultural heritage sites” that have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Moreover, the ambassador said that the “long-standing and distinguished bilateral relations” between Jordan and Japan are based on the friendship between the Imperial Family of Japan and the Hashemite Royal Family, as well as the “active interaction” between the people of both countries, including at the local government level.

Wakui Junji, chief representative of JICA Jordan Office, said: “JICA’s support to the tourism sector goes back to more than twenty years, where we joined hands to develop various tourism destinations in Jordan, among of which was Salt City, endowed with its rich history and its distinguished yellow limestone buildings that have witnessed important milestones in the Kingdom’s history”.

Junji added that JICA had cooperated with the ministry in implementing the Sustainable Community Tourism Development project, through which the Eco-Museum concept, based on Hagi City’s open air museum concept, was introduced to Salt.

Ambassador of Jordan to Japan, Lina Ennab, noted that both Salt and Hagi are exemplary cities, from which influential political and intellectual leaders have emerged in both countries.

“This event sets a precedent in creating bridges of friendship and enhancing collaboration at the grass-root level through what has become known as people-to-people diplomacy, in addition to establishing sustainable relationships between the two cities marked by bilateral-exchanges in heritage tourism and other areas…,” she added.

A message from the Mayor of Hagi, Tanaka Fumio, was also streamed during the event. He explained that Hagi, known as a castle town, was developed by the Samurai over 400 years ago.

Moreover, the mayor expressed his hope that the exhibition would deepen the friendship between Hagi and Salt.

The opening of the exhibition, which lasts until July 5, also featured a cultural Jordanian and Japanese fashion show followed by folkloric performances.