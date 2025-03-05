Jordan's Royal initiative provides a lifeline for Gaza's injured children

Sael, one of the beneficiaries of the Royal Initiative to treat 2,000 children from Gaza through the Jordan Medical Corridor, expresses his joy when his family received a phone call offering treatment in Jordan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Ten-year-old Sael Arafat never imagined that a simple trip to buy coffee for his family would lead him to unknowingly purchase the world's most expensive coffee, a cost that will follow him for the rest of his life.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Sael recounted how he was injured by shrapnel from an explosion on his way to buy coffee, resulting in the amputation of his right leg.

Sael, one of the beneficiaries of the Royal Initiative to treat 2,000 children from Gaza through the Jordan Medical Corridor, expressed his joy when his family received a phone call offering treatment in Jordan.

"I was overjoyed when we received the call for treatment in Jordan for a prosthetic limb that will allow me to walk again and enjoy my childhood," said Sael.

His father, Arafat Satari, expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for this gesture, stressing that this is not the first time the King has extended his support to the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Sidra Bardini's mother shared her heartbreaking story, explaining that her daughter had lost one of her hands and they had almost resigned themselves to the fact that she would live her life with one hand. "But by God's will, my daughter will now have a new hand through this Royal initiative, which will provide her with a prosthesis that will help her for the rest of her life," her mother added.

Mohammad Adnan Amwas expressed a similar sense of hope, despite the pain and destruction they have endured.

"Even though we've suffered a lot, we feel hopeful when we see the efforts of Jordan and the Jordanian armed forces who came to the remotest parts of Gaza to bring our children to safety and distribute them to Jordanian hospitals for treatment, easing their pain," he said, expressing joy that his son Bilal, who was injured in his left eye, benefited from the Royal treatment initiative at the Royal Medical Services.

Marium Najjar's mother spoke of how the Jordanian Royal initiative had restored her hope. Marium had long suffered from seizures and fainting spells, exacerbated by the difficulty of accessing medical care in Gaza, especially with the destruction of hospitals by the occupation forces. "The Royal initiative has given us new hope for our daughter's treatment in Jordanian hospitals," she said.

In a humanitarian milestone, the Jordan Armed Forces and the Ministry of Health received on Monday evening the first batch of 26 children who crossed the King Hussein Bridge for treatment in Jordanian hospitals, in accordance with Royal directives.

Upon arrival, the Ministry of Health immediately provided the children with the national immunisation programme before transferring them to hospitals for further treatment.

This initiative aims to treat 2,000 children from Gaza in Jordanian hospitals, who will be returned to Gaza upon completion of their treatment.

International organisations have expressed their willingness to support this humanitarian effort, recognising Jordan's continued commitment to helping those in need.