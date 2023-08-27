Jordan’s olive production on track despite global decline

According to Jordan’s Agriculture Ministry, the olive tree is one of the most important trees planted in Jordan, covering about 72 per cent of the country’s total fruit tree area (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordan’s olive production will increase by up to 25 per cent during next season, despite the global decline in production due to climate change, according to Head of the Olive Presses Owners’ Syndicate Tayseer Al Najdawi.

He indicated that oil prices may witness a slight increase in prices during the next season, estimating the price range between JD85 and JD95 per tin.

He attributed the expected price hike to the delayed olive fruit ripening, which happened due to cold weather during April and May.

Najdawi’s remarks came on the sidelines of a ceremony honouring 10 Jordanian companies that produce, process and export olive oil and have won over 40 international competition awards for oil quality this year alone.

Jordan came in 16th place in the global ranking of high-quality olive oil.

During the ceremony, organised by the Jordanian Association for Exporters of Olive Products, stakeholders urged the government to launch an international olive oil award that would promote Jordanian oil globally.

Director of the Awraq Association Zaina Hamdan highlighted the effect of drought on olive trees, saying that it resulted in decreased production and increased prices.

Due to its arid climate and limited water resources, Jordan is ranked as the second-most water scarce country in the world with the lowest per capita share of water globally.

According to Jordan’s Agriculture Ministry, the olive tree is one of the most important trees planted in Jordan, covering about 72 per cent of the country’s total fruit tree area, and around 30 per cent of the total cultivated area. There are around 11 million olive trees in Jordan, with annual olive production of 180,000-200,000 tonnes.

Olive oil production has been fluctuating. In 2019, the country produced 34,720 tonnes of olive oil, which decreased to 24,400 tonnes in 2020, dropping again to around 23,000 tonnes in 2021, according to official figures.