Jordan’s 'largest' food exhibition kicks off with int'l participation, live cooking demos

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply YarubQudah on Monday attended the launching of the Jordan International Food Exhibition "Jordan Food" at Amman International Automobile Hall on Airport Road, with participation from both local and international companies.

Representing the prime minister, Qudah toured the exhibition, visiting the pavilions of participating companies and observing the advanced level of Jordan’s food industry.

Now in its eighth edition, Jordan’s largest food exhibition spans 7,000 square metres and is organised by the International Promoters Company (IPCO), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir emphasised the significance of the exhibition in promoting Jordanian food products and highlighting their development and diversity, noting that the event facilitates partnerships between manufacturers, distributors, and traders.

Jordan’s food industry sector comprises 2,666 establishments with a total capital of JD641 million, employing around 50,000 workers, while exports from the food, supply, agriculture, and livestock sectors account for 9 per cent of Jordan’s total exports, he said, expressing hope for significant future growth.

General Manager of IPCO Raed Abu Saadeh said that more than 100 companies are participating in the five-day exhibition, including 80 Jordanian firms and others from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Turkey and Lebanon.

The exhibition features various accompanying activities, including live cooking demonstrations by top Jordanian and Arab chefs, as well as exclusive food product offers.

The exhibition is open daily from 2pm to 9pm, with free entry and direct purchasing options, and will remain open until February 28.