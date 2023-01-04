Jordan’s Juliana Al Sadiq tops world taekwondo ranking

AMMAN — Jordan’s Juliana Al Sadiq has topped the international taekwondo ranking, becoming the first Jordanian and Arab female athlete to reach this feat.

Sadiq topped the world rankings in the 67 kilogramme category and ranked second in the Olympic classification in the same weight, according to the international rankings for January released on Wednesday.

Also, Jordan’s Zaid Mustafa advanced to second place in the world and Olympic rankings from his 40th position last year, thanks to his achievements over the last year in various tournaments. Jordan Taekwondo Federation Spokesperson and Secretary Faisal Abdullat said that achievements of Sadiq and others are the result of a comprehensive institutional work.