Jordan’s Gaza solidarity marchers bemoan ‘individual’ acts of vandalism 

Security forces and protesters marching in solidarity with Palestine congregated for Friday prayer at various demonstration sites (Photo courtesy of PSD)

AMMAN — Protesters are condemning “individual” acts of vandalism during peaceful pro-Palestine demonstrations that marked the participation of thousands across the Kingdom on Friday.

The demonstrations took place in various parts of Jordan. In the capital Amman, protesters mostly gathered near the Israeli embassy and in downtown Amman, amid a heavy security presence.

Authorities blocked roads leading to the Jordan Valley, opposite to the West Bank, in response to calls for near-border demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters headed to that area gathered at a police checkpoint on a highway road.

The Ministry of Interior had said in a statement on Thursday that protests in the Jordan Valley near the borders are not permitted. The Public Security Directorate (PSD) also issued a statement on Friday affirming that gatherings in border areas will not be allowed to maintain the safety of citizens.

“There will be no compromises in implementing the law,” the PSD said, noting that its forces are committed to ensuring that citizens are able to express their opinions in a peaceful manner in accordance with the provisions of the law.

No clashes were reported in the gathering site leading to the Jordan Valley, and videos of participants cleaning the area after the demonstration were circulated online. The PSD also shared photos of security forces and protesters congregating for Friday prayer at various demonstration sites.

However, some areas where protests took place witnessed individual acts of vandalism, which were denounced by both officials and protestors.

The PSD said on Friday that a group of juveniles burned tyres and damaged an ATM machine in an area in Amman, upon which an investigation was initiated. Security forces also arrested a person who allegedly set fire to a Family Care Centre in Karak on Friday.

There were no human casualties, but the fire caused material damage in some parts of the centre, which were dealt with by the Civil Defence, according to the PSD.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi in a statement urged the public to be aware of “speech” that instigates these types of acts, which don’t represent Jordanians and cause harm to institutions that work to serve citizens and their families.

“This person can’t be sane. There’s no relationship between supporting Gaza and the act of vandalism he’s done,” X user Ala’a wrote, commenting on the same incident.

“These ignorant, separate acts of vandalism will not divide or distract us from the main cause. We remain united in our support for Palestine,” wrote Facebook user Noor.

“The noble anger against the [Israeli] occupation shouldn’t translate to vandalism or clashes with security forces,” wrote X user Parehan.

Samer, who took part in demonstrations in downtown Amman, told The Jordan Times that the overwhelming majority of protesters, although “impassioned”, were peaceful and law-abiding.

“It’s saddening that some individuals take advantage of these events to vandalise and destroy property. These acts neither represent us nor serve our cause; we as Jordanians will continue to protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gazan civilians,” he added.

Former media minister Mohammad Al Momani stressed that freedom of expression and peaceful protest are rights guaranteed by the law.

However, violence and vandalism during protests are “inconsistent” with and irrelevant to “our goal” of expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, he told The Jordan Times.

“Those few who are committing these acts are actually giving the wrong impression about the mass majority of Jordanians who are trying to protest peacefully”, in addition to turning the attention from besieged Gaza and the atrocities committed against civilians there, said Momani.

“Jordan officially and at a popular level stands in solidarity with the Palestinians and their right of self-determination… It’s important to remain united and focused on the main cause to ensure that our voices are effective,” he added.