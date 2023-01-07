Jordan’s currency gets new look

A view of Jordan's updated bank notes in this image released by the Central Bank of Jordan on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan on Saturday revealed the new look of the JD50, JD20, JD10, and JD5 banknotes earmarked for circulation.

The new designs of the 5th issue of Jordanian banknotes, which were shared on the CBJ website, bear the images of Hashemite kings from the 4th issue and feature prominent landmarks, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The new issue integrates the latest security features in printing banknotes, improves banknote quality and extends their lifetime.

The CBJ said that the notes will enter circulation alongside the 4th issue, according to a schedule that will be shared by the bank.

The newly designed JD1 banknote went into circulation on December 26, 2022.