Jordan’s ambassador to Romania awarded Order of Honour

AMMAN — Romania awarded the Order of Honour to the Jordanian Ambassador to Romania, Sufian Qudah, at the conclusion of his tenure.

State Secretary at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania Raed Arafat, and Traian Chrestia, State Secretary at the Foreign Ministry, presented Qudah with the prestigious award, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening relations between the two nations during his tenure.

The official ceremony, held at the Mahmoud Darwish Cultural Centre in Bucharest, was attended by Romanian senators, deputies, government advisers, and Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to Romania.

Arafat praised Qudah’s exceptional contributions in promoting cooperation between various Jordanian and Romanian institutions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Highlighting the significant progress made in political, economic and cultural relations during Qudah’s tenure, Chrestia said that the volume of trade between the two countries has tripled in the last three years, reaching $750 million.

There has also been a significant increase in cultural exchanges and scholarships between the two nations, he added.

The Romanian market is currently a leading importer of Jordanian products at the EU level and there was a remarkable increase in Jordan-bound tourism from Romania.