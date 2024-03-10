Jordanians scale back Ramadan decorations in solidarity with Gaza

AMMAN — As the holy month of Ramadan, set to begin on March 12, approaches, Jordanians are tempering their preparations in solidarity with the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Wisam Mohammad, a mother of three, told The Jordan Times that she decided to scale back her Ramadan decorations this year. Instead of adorning her outdoor space with grand lanterns and ornaments, she opted for a single decorative light in her window.

“Ramadan is a time of prayer, worship, family gatherings and joy for us Muslims,” she said. “But our hearts are 'heavy' knowing our brothers and sisters in Gaza are deprived of the blessings of Ramadan.”

Hazem Abdul-Rahman, 45, said that the Israeli occupation often incites unrest during Ramadan. “With the escalating violence in the impoverished Gaza enclave, Gazans are undoubtedly being deprived of the joy and spirituality of Ramadan,” he added.

Abdul-Rahman also observed a noticeable absence of outdoor lights and decorations, adding that people are decorating their homes minimally to maintain the usual Ramadan atmosphere.

Alaa Sultan, a street vendor who sells Ramadan decorations, confirmed a decline in demand. “There’s a reluctance among customers to buy Ramadan decorations and lights. Demand has decreased by at least 40-50 per cent compared with last year,” he told The Jordan Times, adding that that those who are buying are opting for smaller decorations, which yield less profit.