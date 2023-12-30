Jordanians rally in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for halt to Israeli aggression on Gaza

'Jordanians organise rallies across the Kingdom in solidarity with Palestinians in the war-hit Gaza Strip' (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Thousands of Jordanians after Friday prayers took to the streets across the country in solidarity with Palestinians.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that left thousands of people killed and wounded.

During a rally in downtown Amman, demonstrators condemned the international community’s silence on the ongoing massacres in Gaza and denounced the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the besieged strip.

They also paid tribute to Jordanian soldiers and their sacrifices in defence of occupied Jerusalem and Palestine, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Protests took place following the Friday prayer from the Hashemite Mosque in Irbid, the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, and in Karak, all of which expressed solidarity with Gaza and condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of thousands, mostly children, women, and the elderly.

The Momani tribe in Ajloun organised an event on Friday titled “With His Majesty King Abdullah’s stance in support of Gaza and the Hashemite custodianship” in regards to Islamic and Christian sanctities. Several speakers, during the event, praised Jordan's role, led by His Majesty, in supporting Gaza and the West Bank and preventing the Israeli violations against vulnerable Palestinians.

Other demonstrations took place in different governorates, including Tafileh, Maan and Aqaba, demanding a ceasefire and asking for humanitarian corridors to open in order to send fuel and aid assistance into Gaza, Petra reported.