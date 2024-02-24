You are here
Jordanians rally in solidarity with Gazans
By JT - Feb 24,2024 - Last updated at Feb 24,2024
Jordanians rally across the Kingdom on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank (Al Rai photo)
AMMAN — Jordanians took to the streets across the Kingdome on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank and call for end to the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave.
Protestors denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, resulting in the death of thousands of civilians, mostly children and women.
They also expressed their condemnation of the United States' repeated use of the veto, hindering international efforts to adopt clear resolutions in the UN Security Council to halt the war on Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Protestors urged an international action to pressure Israel to end its aggression on Gaza and to also hold Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people.
They also called for acknowledging the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
They also commended Jordan's efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah to halt the aggression on Gaza, and his determination to deliver humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip.
