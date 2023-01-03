Jordanians, economists hail decision to decrease kerosene prices

The price of a 20-litre container of kerosene was reduced by almost JD3 on Monday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — Freezing the tax imposed on kerosene is bringing relief to low-income families, with economists considering the move to be a social investment for all the well-being of all.

Abu Mohammad, a 62-year-old Jordanian, was on a mission on Tuesday. After hearing the news of the tax freeze the day before, he was determined to buy his family “their first gallon of kerosene” this winter.

Abu Mohammad walked to the nearest fuel dealership and got his family a 20-litre container of kerosene to keep them warm during the current weather conditions.

“I’m a household provider. I need to prove to myself and my family that I can put food on the table and keep them safe and warm,” Abu Mohammad told The Jordan Times.

The price of a 20-litre container of kerosene was reduced by almost JD3, and the difference was palpable for Abu Mohammad, as kerosene heaters are the only heating option his family relies on during the winter.

Economist Husam Ayesh told The Jordan Times that freezing the kerosene tax is an investment in people’s health and wellbeing.

Responding to people’s needs and fulfilling them is a positive step taken by the government that deserves acknowledgement, Ayesh said.

“The government has been urged to develop an economic plan for this winter and the coming winters as well,” Ayesh added.

Ayesh stated that the government announced that freezing the kerosene tax this winter will cost approximately JD23 million. However, the government must fulfill its social role, along with its strategic economic role, he said.

Economist Wajdi Makhamreh told The Jordan Times that the tax freeze is a positive “humanitarian initiative” on the government part, and helps support low- and middle-income households.

The decision drew positive reactions from Jordanians, some of whom are calling for the elimination of the tax entirely.

“It’s a very positive decision, however, we want the government to remove the tax, not freeze it temporarily,” social media user Eyad Zyoud posted on Facebook.

“Thank God we will buy a 20-litre container for JD12.4 now,” Adnan Ghweiri posted on social media.