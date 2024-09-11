Jordanians commend 'smooth, transparent' voting process in parliamentary elections

Citizens across the Kingdom on Tuesday participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections to elect members of the 20th Lower House (Photo by Ahmad Khlifat)

AMMAN — Jordanians have expressed optimism regarding the organisation of the electoral process, commending the government’s efforts to ensure "transparent and fair elections".

On Tuesday, citizens across the Kingdom participated in the 2024 parliamentary elections to elect members of the 20th Lower House.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) reported that 600 polling stations were established, with 19 main electoral committees appointed to oversee the process.

These elections are of particular importance as they are the first held under the new Elections Law, introduced as part of Jordan's broader political reform initiatives.

Hanaa Mahmoud, 27, told The Jordan Times: "The government has made considerable efforts this year. While not everyone may share the same positive view, it is undeniable that the voting process was both smooth and well-organised."

Mohammad Farouk, in his 30s, echoed Mahmoud's opinion, saying: "The voting procedure was straightforward for most voters. It took me less than 15 minutes to complete the process."

Laila Ibrahim, in her 20s, noted that the election serves as a crucial test for the new law's effectiveness, adding: "While the reforms to the electoral process are encouraging, the true measure of success will be in the fulfilment of candidates’ promises."

She also highlighted the importance of focusing on youth, women, and persons with disabilities to advance meaningful reforms and enhance representative democracy.

The IEC announced a voter turnout of 32.25 per cent. Out of 5,115,219 eligible voters, 1,638,348 cast their ballots in Tuesday's elections.