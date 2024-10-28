Jordanian youth delegation prepares for COP29

The involvement of youth is crucial in addressing climate change challenges (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Environment)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment convened a preparatory meeting for the youth delegation representing Jordan at COP29 in Azerbaijan in November, a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Youth and UNICEF.

“It is crucial for the environment and youth ministries to work together to address the climate crisis, which is now posing a serious threat to all areas of the globe,” said Minister of Environment Muawiyah Radaideh, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat noted the increasing awareness among young people, who are actively participating in various environmental initiatives.

"The involvement of youth is crucial in addressing these challenges," he said, emphasising the importance for their voices and ideas in climate discussions.

During the meeting, government officials urged young leaders to seize this opportunity to exchange expertise with other youths and articulate their vision for their roles at COP29.

“Their participation would not only enhance their expertise but also allow them to bring back valuable practices and insights to Jordan,” said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF's representative to Jordan.

As Jordan prepares for COP29, the active involvement of its youth signals a hopeful future in the collective fight against climate change.