Jordanian team wins 2nd place in Huawei ICT Competition in China

By JT - May 29,2023 - Last updated at May 29,2023

AMMAN — A Jordanian team from the Faculty of Information Technology at Yarmouk University (YU) and Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) won second place in the “Network Track” at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022/2023 Global Final, which was recently held in China.

The team comprised students Yazan Shnik from the YU’s Faculty of Information Technology and Aws Rayyan and Hamzeh Zubaidi from PSUT, according to a YU statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Monday.

Director of the YU Centre for E-Learning and Open Educational Resources Ahmad Kleib, who supervised the team, said that the competition saw the participation of 140 teams from 62 countries.

The competition included activities in ICT, artificial intelligence, information security, computer networks, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, data storage and big data, Kleib added.

The competition is intended to develop young people’s ICT capabilities and pave the way for tech-savvy and IT-skilled generations that could contribute to building the Kingdom’s digital economy and advancing its social and economic development.

YU President Islam Massad congratulated the Jordanian team on their achievement, also praising the efforts of the university’s faculty members in sharing their expertise with the students so that they can obtain “distinguished” careers in the regional labour market.