Jordanian team ranks tenth in “Climbing for Peace” championship
By JT - Jul 27,2024 - Last updated at Jul 27,2024
The participating team from the JAF raises the Jordanian flag (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The mountain climbing team from the Directorate of Military Sports Union participated on Thursday in the Military World Championship for Climbing for Peace, organised by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) in Terskol, Russia, with the participation of 13 countries.
The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) team reached the summit of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia, at an altitude of 5,416 meters, ranking as the tenth highest peak globally, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The participating team from the JAF raised the Jordanian flag, a picture of His Majesty the King, the Crown Prince, and the late King Hussein bin Talal from the highest mountain peak in Russia.
The organising committee of the competition praised the efficiency of the Jordanian team, noting that it was participating for the first time and successfully overcame the challenges of climbing icy rock sections, adapting to severe oxygen shortages, and enduring low temperatures that reached minus 7 degrees Celsius, along with the lack of visibility both day and night.
